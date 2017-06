May 24 NN GROUP NV:

* TODAY ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS PRICED TWO SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES WITH A TOTAL ISSUE SIZE OF EUR 900 MILLION

* EUR 300 MILLION SENIOR NOTES WITH A FIXED COUPON AT 0.25% PER ANNUM AND A MATURITY OF 3 YEARS

* EUR 600 MILLION SENIOR NOTES WITH A FIXED COUPON AT 1.625% PER ANNUM AND A MATURITY OF 10 YEARS

* NET PROCEEDS OF NOTES WILL BE APPLIED BY NN GROUP TO REPAY EUR 900 MILLION BRIDGE LOAN USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF DELTA LLOYD