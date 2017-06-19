June 19 Nn Group Nv :

* Announces stock fraction for 2016 final dividend and repurchase of shares to neutralise stock dividend

* Shareholders representing approximately 41.0% of outstanding number of shares have elected to receive final dividend in ordinary shares

* Nn group will neutralise dilutive effect of stock dividend through repurchase of ordinary shares for a total amount of 129 million euros