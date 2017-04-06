Paschal Donohoe named Irish finance minister
DUBLIN, June 14 Paschal Donohoe was named Ireland's new finance minister by Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Wednesday.
April 6 NN Group NV:
* NN Group to sell its Luxembourg insurance business to Global Bankers Insurance Group
* Transaction is subject to regulatory approval, and is expected to close in the second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
June 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has raised around $7 billion for its new private equity fund, near the top of its targeted goal, according to two people familiar with the matter.
DUBLIN, June 14 Paschal Donohoe is to be named Ireland's finance minister on Wednesday by new Prime Minister Leo Varadkar but will also remain minister for public expenditure, a government source told Reuters.