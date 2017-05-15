May 15 Abertis Infraestructuras SA

* Abertis will not respond to Monday's Atlantia offer in the short term says a source with knowledge of the process.

* Italian infrastructure group Atlantia launched a cash-and-share offer for Abertis on Monday, in a deal that values the Spanish rival at 16.34 billion euros ($18 billion).