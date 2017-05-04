May 4 Alstom:
* CEO says Alstom has no "vital moves" regarding mergers and
acquisitions
* CEO comments came during a conference call after Alstom
reported higher profits and kept its financial targets
* Talks about uniting the rail operations of Germany's
Siemens and Canada's Bombardier are being
complicated by the desire of both companies to keep control of a
merged business, two people close to the matter said on April 12
* The two groups are talking about a joint venture that
could compete better with Chinese state-backed market leader
CRRC, which is expanding aggressively abroad and
would still be twice their combined size by revenue.
* The three main rivals to CRRC -- Bombardier, Siemens and
France's Alstom -- have talked to each other about
combining their businesses in various arrangements over the past
years
