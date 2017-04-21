BRIEF-Elma Electronic sees H1 net profit of CHF 1.0-1.5 mln
* IN 5 MONTHS OF FY 2017 SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ORDER INCOME AND NET SALES COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (ALSO ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY TRANSLATION EFFECTS).
April 21 No.1 Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue 66,000 new shares via private placement and will raise totaling 95.3 million yen
* Says subscription date is April 21 and payment date is April 26
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5VP5LB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
