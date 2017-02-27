BRIEF-Tusker Medical raises $10.2 mln in equity financing
* Tusker Medical Inc files to say it has raised $10.2 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $18 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s8IGhH)
Feb 27 Noah Holdings Ltd:
* Noah Holdings Limited announces unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 revenue rose 12.6 percent to RMB 646.2 million
* Net income per diluted ads for Q4 Of 2016 $0.27
* Non-GAAP net income per diluted ads for Q4 of 2016 $0.33
* Noah Holdings - estimates that non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for full year 2017 will be in range of RMB825 million to RMB860 million
* Net revenues for Q4 of 2016 were $93.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Innoven Partenaires S.A. reports a 9.5 percent stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 14 - SEC filing
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 Italy's Finance Minister said on Friday he was confident a positive solution can soon be reached with the European Union for two ailing banks from the Veneto region.