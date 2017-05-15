BRIEF-ReaLy Development & Construction to pay 2016 dividend on July 28
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 28
May 15 Noah Holdings Ltd
* Noah Holdings Limited announces unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2017
* Q1 revenue rose 17.5 percent to RMB 713.2 million
* Total assets under management as of March 31, 2017 were RMB 129.6 billion a 7.1% increase from December 31, 2016
* Income from operations in Q1 of 2017 was RMB 256.8 million a 13.0% increase from corresponding period in 2016
* Net income attributable to Noah shareholders in Q1 of 2017 was RMB 217.0 million (US $31.5 million)
* Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders in Q1 of 2017 was RMB 237.2 million (US $34.5 million)
* Estimates that non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for full year 2017 will be in range of RMB 825 million to RMB 860 million
SHANGHAI, June 19 Hong Kong stocks had their best day in nearly six weeks on Monday, led by IT and financial shares, as investors welcomed a plan for a new board to attract "new economy" listings - which would benefit investment banks and put vigour in the tech sector.
* Proposal regarding re-election of Guo You as chairman of board of supervisors of bank was approved at meeting