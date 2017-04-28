BRIEF-Alliance One International reports Q4 loss per share $0.03
* Alliance One International reports fiscal year 2017 and fourth quarter results
April 28 Noble Energy Inc:
* Noble Energy announces final Clayton Williams merger consideration election and pro-ration results
* Noble Energy - holders of about 2.0pct of outstanding Clayton Williams Energy shares of common stock, warrants elected to receive co's common stock
* Noble Energy Inc says holders of approximately 86.9pct outstanding Clayton Williams Energy shares of common stock, warrants elected to receive cash
* Monroe Capital Corporation completes public offering of common shares
* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces shareholders and board of directors approve reverse stock split