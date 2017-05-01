PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 1 Noble Energy Inc
* Noble Energy announces solid first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.05
* Noble Energy Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Noble Energy - quarterly sales volumes of 382 mboe/d, with U.S. onshore, Gulf of Mexico, and Israel volumes all at or exceeding top end of guidance
* Noble Energy Inc - full year sales volumes trending toward upper half of original expectations, driven primarily from crude oil and ngls
* Noble Energy Inc - for Q2, total sales volumes have been raised to a range of 405 - 415 mboe/d
* Noble Energy Inc - Q2 total liquids volumes are expected to be up approximately 30 mbbl/d from Q1
* Noble Energy Inc says west Africa liquid liftings are expected to be higher in Q2 compared to Q1
* Noble Energy Inc - maintaining its original full year 2017 guidance for sales volumes, capital, and other cost metrics
* Noble Energy Inc says natural gas sales in Israel are anticipated for Q2 to be lower sequentially based on seasonal power generation demand
* Noble Energy Inc says for Q2, noble energy expects organic capital expenditures between $650 million and $750 million
* Qtrly revenue $1,036 million versus $724 million
* Q1 revenue view $955.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Noble Energy - Q1 total average realized price for United States onshore crude oil and condensate $48.88 per barrel versus $30.27 per barrel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 DuPont and Dow Chemical Co have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.
SYDNEY, June 16 Mining giant BHP Billiton on Friday named former Australian packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman. MacKenzie, 53, succeeds Jac Nasser, as of September 1.