Feb 23 Noble Energy Inc
* Noble Energy sanctions Leviathan project offshore Israel
* Noble Energy inc - sanctioned first phase of Leviathan
natural gas project offshore Israel, with first gas targeted for
end of 2019
* Estimates gross capital for phase one of Leviathan
development will be $3.75 billion ($1.5 billion net to noble
energy)
* Co can fund phase one of Leviathan through tamar operating
cash flows as well as eastern mediterranean portfolio proceeds
* Company is also securing access to a financing facility
for additional funding flexibility
* Noble Energy and partners anticipate drilling one to two
Leviathan development wells in 2017
* Completion activity for all four producer wells, including
two previously drilled, is anticipated in 2018
* Expects to complete project installation and initiate
commissioning in q4 of 2019, with delivery of first gas targeted
for end of 2019
* Company's targeted sales volumes are 1 bcf/d gross at
startup of leviathan project
* Operating cash flow for first year following startup of
Leviathan project is projected to be at least $650 million net
