May 2 Noble Energy Inc
* Deal for $1.225 billion
* Amount includes upfront cash of $1.125 billion and an
additional contingent amount of $100 million
* Noble energy sells upstream appalachia natural gas assets
* Noble energy - deal amount includes upfront cash of $1.125
billion and an additional contingent amount of $100 million,
structured as 3 separate payments of $33.3 million
* Proceeds from deal to be used to pay down essentially all
of debt borrowings resulting from Clayton Williams energy deal
* Signed definitive agreement to divest all of its upstream
assets in northern West Virginia, Southern Pennsylvania to an
undisclosed buyer
* Marcellus acreage will retain its dedication to cone
midstream for natural gas gathering
* Noble Energy's interest in cone midstream is not included
in transaction.
* BofA Merrill lynch acted as financial advisor to noble
energy and porter & hedges served as legal counsel
