FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Noble Group updates on proposed disposal of remaining North American Gas And Power Business
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
AstraZeneca shares plunge 15 percent as lung cancer study fails
Business
AstraZeneca shares plunge 15 percent as lung cancer study fails
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
UK commissions EU migration impact study
UK commissions EU migration impact study
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 26, 2017 / 9:41 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Noble Group updates on proposed disposal of remaining North American Gas And Power Business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Noble Group Limited -

* Proposed disposal of noble group's remaining north american gas and power business

* Upon completion of proposed disposal, NGL will no longer hold any sale shares in NAGP and NAGP will cease to be a subsidiary of NGL

* Agreement in connection with proposed sale by NAC of all of issued and outstanding capital stock of NAGP to buyer

* ‍NGL and Noble Americas Corp and Noble Americas Gas & Power Corp have entered into a stock purchase agreement with Mercuria Energy America​

* "It is expected that net proceeds will be utilised towards debt repayment"

* Based on latest qtrly results & assuming closing date of deal was 1 April,net working capital would be about us$313 million as at 31 March

* Based on latest qtrly results & assuming closing date of deal was 1 April, cash proceeds from disposal would have been about US$248 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.