April 25 Noble Energy Inc:
* Noble Midstream Partners announces additional acreage
dedications in the Delaware basin
* Noble Midstream Partners - Noble Energy dedicated infield
gas gathering on almost all of legacy 47,000 net acres in
Delaware basin to Blanco River Devco
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - partnership has waived right
of first refusal for natural gas processing on about 80,000 net
acres in Delaware Basin
* Noble Midstream Partners - partnership's Delaware basin in
field gathering dedications now total about 111,000 net acres
for crude oil, produced water
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - co's Delaware Basin services
also include crude oil transmission, storage through 50%
interest in advantage pipeline system
