BRIEF-AIG to redeem 4.90pct callable notes due July 17, 2045
* AIG - will redeem all of its outstanding 4.90pct callable notes due July 17, 2045 on July 17, 2017
April 27 Noble Midstream Partners Lp
* Noble Midstream Partners increases quarterly distribution
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - distribution represents a 4.7% increase over Q4 2016 distribution of $0.3925 per unit
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - board of directors of general partner, Noble Midstream GP LLC, declared cash distribution of $0.4108 per unit for Q1 2017
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 15 Takata Corp , the Japanese company facing billions in liabilities stemming from its defective air bag inflators, is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as next week as it works toward a deal for financial backing from U.S. auto parts maker Key Safety Systems Inc, sources said on Thursday.
* Caseys General Stores Inc - entered into note purchase agreement relating to issuance of $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes