* Noble Midstream Partners Lp reports first quarter 2017
results and increases guidance
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - qtrly net income of $35
million, or $24 million attributable to partnership
* Qtrly record oil and gas gathering volumes in march of
66.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp says increased full year 2017
capital budget attributable to partnership to $185 - $205
million
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp -capital budget guidance,
excluding acquisitions, attributable to partnership increased to
$185 - $205 million for full year 2017
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - oil and gas gathered volume
averaged 63 mboe/d in q1, in line with q1 guidance.
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp says increased full year 2017
EBITDA to $146 million - $162 million
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - sees fy crude oil gathered
53 mbbl/d - 60 mbbl/d
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - sees fy natural gas gathered
126 - 132 mmcf/d
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - sees fy crude oil and
natural gas gathered 74 - 82 mboe/d
* Qtrly net income attributable to noble midstream partners
lp per limited partner common units $0.77
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
