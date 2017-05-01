May 1 Noble Midstream Partners Lp

* Noble Midstream Partners Lp reports first quarter 2017 results and increases guidance

* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - qtrly net income of $35 million, or $24 million attributable to partnership

* Qtrly record oil and gas gathering volumes in march of 66.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Noble Midstream Partners Lp says increased full year 2017 capital budget attributable to partnership to $185 - $205 million

* Noble Midstream Partners Lp -capital budget guidance, excluding acquisitions, attributable to partnership increased to $185 - $205 million for full year 2017

* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - oil and gas gathered volume averaged 63 mboe/d in q1, in line with q1 guidance.

* Noble Midstream Partners Lp says increased full year 2017 EBITDA to $146 million - $162 million

* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - sees fy crude oil gathered 53 mbbl/d - 60 mbbl/d

* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - sees fy natural gas gathered 126 - 132 mmcf/d

* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - sees fy crude oil and natural gas gathered 74 - 82 mboe/d

* Qtrly net income attributable to noble midstream partners lp per limited partner common units $0.77

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: