June 1Nojima Corp

* Says it bought back 68,400 shares for 107.3 million yen in total from May 1 to May 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Jan. 31

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 83,800 shares for 128.6 million yen in total as of May 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/JrWOdR

