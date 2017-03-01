March 1 Bharti Airtel Ltd:

* Nokia and Airtel to collaborate on 5G and IoT applications

* Nokia, airtel to leverage Nokia's 5G first end-to-end 5G solution including AirScale radio access portfolio and AirFrame data center platform

Source text:

Nokia and Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's largest telecommunications services provider, continue to expand their collaborative technology partnership and have agreed to create a strategic roadmap for network evolution to the 5G technology standard and management of connected devices.

Under a new agreement, Nokia and Airtel will collaborate to drive the definition and development of these new services with a focus on taking the path to 5G network connectivity. This effort will build on 4G in the most efficient way in terms of power, operations, and cost effectiveness, and with the highest level of quality and reliability.

Nokia and Airtel will leverage Nokia's 5G FIRST end-to-end 5G solution including AirScale radio access portfolio and AirFrame data center platform to demonstrate 5G capabilities and simulate use cases of 5G extreme broadband and ultra-reliability and low latency communication.

Further company coverage: