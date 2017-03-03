March 3 Nokia:
* Says Nokia and BSNL come together to develop 5G ecosystem
in India
* Nokia will ensure smooth transition of BSNL to a 5G-ready
network by utilizing Nokia's 5G first end-to-end 5G solution
* Companies will also utilize technologies such as SDN,
multi-access edge computing and cloud to help BSNL evolve and
leverage opportunities
Nokia and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), India's
leading government service provider, will work together to
accelerate the development of a 5G ecosystem, opening up India
to the potential of extreme high-speed wireless broadband with
ultra-low-latency, and the ability to support the future network
demands of connected devices associated with the Internet of
Things (IoT) and Smart Cities.
The combination of high speed and low latency in 5G raises a
host of possibilities, such as remote healthcare, virtual
reality, augmented reality, connected cars, and full automation
of homes and businesses, among others. Nokia and BSNL will work
towards finding an efficient and cost-effective path for network
evolution to 5G for enhanced speed and capacity.
