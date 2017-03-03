March 3 Nokia:

* Says Nokia and BSNL come together to develop 5G ecosystem in India

* Nokia will ensure smooth transition of BSNL to a 5G-ready network by utilizing Nokia's 5G first end-to-end 5G solution

* Companies will also utilize technologies such as SDN, multi-access edge computing and cloud to help BSNL evolve and leverage opportunities

Nokia and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), India's leading government service provider, will work together to accelerate the development of a 5G ecosystem, opening up India to the potential of extreme high-speed wireless broadband with ultra-low-latency, and the ability to support the future network demands of connected devices associated with the Internet of Things (IoT) and Smart Cities.

The combination of high speed and low latency in 5G raises a host of possibilities, such as remote healthcare, virtual reality, augmented reality, connected cars, and full automation of homes and businesses, among others. Nokia and BSNL will work towards finding an efficient and cost-effective path for network evolution to 5G for enhanced speed and capacity.

