May 23 Nokia Oyj:

* CEO Rajeev Suri tells Nokia's annual general meeting on Tuesday that the patent license agreement with Apple "makes sense, it is a good deal for Nokia"

* "It gives us a significant immediate cash payment and additional revenues over time... it strengthens our profitability."

* "It supports our strategy to expand to new markets by establishing Nokia as a deeply embedded strategic supplier of IP routing and optical networking products and services to Apple" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Gwladys Fouche)