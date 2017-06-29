BRIEF-Ciena commences exchange offer for its 2018 convertible notes to add cash settlement conversion options
* Ciena commences exchange offer for its 2018 convertible notes to add cash settlement conversion options
June 29 Nokia Oyj
* Says establishes special unit to help large-scale Chinese internet firms expand overseas
* Says team will be part of Nokia's strategy organization and led by Chief Strategy Officer Kathrin Buvac
* Says aims to support Chinese internet firms focusing on areas like data centers, cloud, IP routing, transport and services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Hecla withdraws proposed offering of senior notes and terminates concurrent tender offer
* Says gary cohn appointed independent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: