April 24 Nokia Oyj

* says subsequent offer period under the recommended public cash tender offer by Nokia to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares and option rights in Comptel expired on April 19

* says shares tendered during the subsequent offer period represent approximately 3.99 pct of all the shares and votes in Comptel

* says shares acquired now represent in total approximately 96.95 pct of all the shares and votes in Comptel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)