June 13 Nokia Oyj :

* Announces pricing and early results for its tender offers and consent solicitation

* Accepted for purchase all alu notes validly tendered at or prior to early tender date in full

* Accepted for purchase 2019 notes validly tendered at or prior to early tender date with a pro-ration factor of 69.4277%

* Says it is exercising early settlement election and early settlement date will be June 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: