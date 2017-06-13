India eyes breakthrough on U.S. surveillance drones ahead of Modi trip
* Modi travelling to U.S. at weekend for first meeting with Trump
June 13 Nokia Oyj :
* Announces pricing and early results for its tender offers and consent solicitation
* Accepted for purchase all alu notes validly tendered at or prior to early tender date in full
* Accepted for purchase 2019 notes validly tendered at or prior to early tender date with a pro-ration factor of 69.4277%
* Says it is exercising early settlement election and early settlement date will be June 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Modi travelling to U.S. at weekend for first meeting with Trump
* Acquired an equity interest in Kalray through its Safran Corporate Ventures subsidiary, which invests in disruptive technology businesses
LONDON, June 22 European stock markets fell for a third straight day on Thursday, as battered oil prices hovered near seven-month lows hit overnight on worries about a supply glut and falling demand.