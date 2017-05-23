BRIEF-Urbanise Com says forecasts a full year revenue of about $5 mln
* Forecasts a full year revenue of approximately $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Nokia Oyj
* Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri tells annual general meeting that a strategic review on its undersea cables unit hasn't been concluded yet
* Reuters reported earlier this month that according to two union sources the company is seeking to sell the unit, valued at 800 million euros Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.05 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.