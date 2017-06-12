BRIEF-Boeing gets more than 361 orders, commitments for 737 MAX 10
* Boeing - company launched 737 MAX 10, newest member of 737 MAX family, with more than 361 orders and commitments from 16 customers worldwide
June 12 Nokia Oyj
* says Nokia and China Mobile are deploying millions of home gateways to provide residential customers across 29 different provinces in China with access to fiber-based ultra-broadband applications and intelligent home services
* Says China Mobile will deploy home gateway units with Nokia's solution to over 30 million users during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc - Robert Farrell, J.D., president and cfo of Kalytera, will assume role of interim chief executive officer
* Psivida submits marketing authorization application (maa) for approval of durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis in European Union