April 21 Nomad Foods Ltd-

* Nomad Foods announces pricing of senior secured notes

* Nomad Foods Ltd says has priced its private offering of eur 400.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.25% senior secured notes due 2024

* Nomad Foods Ltd - expects to increase term loans to eur 500.0 million and usd610.0 million, both with maturity dates extending to may 2024

* Nomad Foods Ltd says company intends to extend maturity of its eur 80.0 million revolving credit facility until may 2023

* Nomad Foods Ltd - refinancing is expected to close on may 3, 2017