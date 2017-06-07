June 7 Nomad Foods Ltd

* Nomad Foods announces CFO Paul Kenyon to depart in August 2017

* Kenyon to remain on board as a non-executive director

* Company has commenced an external search for his replacement

* Nomad Foods Ltd - Kenyon will continue to serve in his current role until August and will remain on board as a non-executive director following his departure