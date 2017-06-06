June 6Nomura Real Estate Master Fund Inc

* Says it plans to sign a commitment line agreement with The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporatio and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, on June 8

* Says it can take out loans up to 40 billion yen in total

* Says commitment's period is from June 15 to June 14, 2018

* Says loans will be used for repayment and fund of acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/42giFR

