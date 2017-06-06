RPT-COLUMN-The great tin wall of China is about to come crashing down: Andy Home
LONDON, June 21 The great tin wall of China is about to come crashing down.
June 6Nomura Real Estate Master Fund Inc
* Says it plans to sign a commitment line agreement with The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporatio and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, on June 8
* Says it can take out loans up to 40 billion yen in total
* Says commitment's period is from June 15 to June 14, 2018
* Says loans will be used for repayment and fund of acquisition
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/42giFR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, June 21 The great tin wall of China is about to come crashing down.
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash