BRIEF-Yueshou Environmental says Professional Wealth Creation enters loan agreement
* Professional Wealth Creation entered into loan agreement with borrower in principal amount HK$15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 22 Nikkei:
* Nomura Research Institute's operating profit for year starting April expected to grow 8% from estimate for this fiscal year to around 64 billion yen-Nikkei
* Nomura Research Institute Ltd's revenue is projected to grow 6% to some 450 billion yen for the year starting in April- Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2o50G7A) Further company coverage:
June 16 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
FRANKFURT, June 16 Active Ownership Capital has sold a stake in Stada as the buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven fight to take control of the German drugmaker, a spokesman for the activist investor told Reuters on Friday.