March 22 Nikkei:

* Nomura Research Institute's operating profit for year starting April expected to grow 8% from estimate for this fiscal year to around 64 billion yen-Nikkei

* Nomura Research Institute Ltd's revenue is projected to grow 6% to some 450 billion yen for the year starting in April- Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2o50G7A) Further company coverage: