* Says its wholly owned unit ASG Group Limited signed a Scheme Implementation Agreement (SIA) with SMS Management & Technology Limited, on June 20, regarding acquisition of SMS Management & Technology's 100 percent voting power, for 10.35 billion yen in total

* Says acquisition date is expected to be in late September

