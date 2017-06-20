UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
June 20Nomura Research Institute Ltd
* Says its wholly owned unit ASG Group Limited signed a Scheme Implementation Agreement (SIA) with SMS Management & Technology Limited, on June 20, regarding acquisition of SMS Management & Technology's 100 percent voting power, for 10.35 billion yen in total
* Says acquisition date is expected to be in late September
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/eu9qxn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.
* Fellow Arabs incensed over Qatar's support for Islamists (Adds quotes on Turkey and background)