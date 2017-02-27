BRIEF-Celsion Corp files to withdraw stock and warrants offering
* Celsion Corp - Files to withdraw stock offering - SEC filing
Feb 27 Nonthavej Hospital Pcl:
* FY net profit 317.4 million baht versus 298.3 million baht
* FY total revenues 1.99 billion baht versus 1.91 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals to present at the 2017 Bio International Convention
June 16 Shanghai Shenqi Pharmaceutical Investment Management Co Ltd