UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 1 Noodles & Co:
* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales decreased 1.3% system-wide, decreased 1.8% for company-owned restaurants
* Incurred $2.2 million of pre-tax ongoing costs related to restaurants closed in q4 of 2015 during 2016
* Sees flat to slightly negative comparable restaurant sales in 2017
* Sees adjusted net income of $1.0 million to $2.0 million for 2017
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.04
* Q4 revenue $129.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $130.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $465 million to $475 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $490.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources