UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 9 Noodles & Co
* Noodles & Company announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.08
* Q1 revenue $116.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $115.3 million
* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales decreased 2.0% system-wide
* Sees FY 2017 total revenue of $458.0 million to $468.0 million;
* Sees FY 2017 company-owned comparable restaurant sale decline of low-single-digits
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $467.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources