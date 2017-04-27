BRIEF-Long Island Iced Tea says public offering of 257,000 common shares priced at $5.06 per share
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock
April 27 Noranda Income Fund
* Noranda Income Fund reports 2017 first quarter financial results
* Adjusted net revenues were c$43.9 million, down 45% from c$80.4 million in q1 2016.
* Qtrly zinc metal production decreased 26% to 50,048 tonnes from 67,627 tonnes in Q1 2016.
* Production of zinc metal is currently at 50% to 60% of normal operating levels
* In Q1 2017, realized zinc prices were us$1.33 per pound and zinc premiums were us$0.07 per pound
* Main challenge facing fund is ability for processing facility to continue to operate profitably
* Noranda income - due to strike by unionized workers at processing facility deferred providing guidance for zinc metal production and sales targets for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nike Inc - introduced consumer direct offense, a new company alignment that allows nike to better serve consumer personally, at scale
* Trinseo to acquire API Applicazioni Plastiche Industriali S.P.A.