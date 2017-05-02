May 2 Norbord Inc

* Says Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.58 per diluted share

* Norbord reports first quarter 2017 results; increases variable dividend level

* In Europe, continue to face post-brexit translation headwind from weaker pound sterling, and this quarter included additional impact of higher resin prices

* Says board has tripled quarterly dividend to c$0.30 per share

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S