BRIEF-First Data Corp refinanced approximately $3.8 billion of term loans
* First Data Corp - refinanced approximately $3.8 billion of term loans due March 2021 and July 2022, at an interest rate of libor plus 225 basis points
May 2 Norbord Inc
* Says Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.58 per diluted share
* Norbord reports first quarter 2017 results; increases variable dividend level
* In Europe, continue to face post-brexit translation headwind from weaker pound sterling, and this quarter included additional impact of higher resin prices
* Says board has tripled quarterly dividend to c$0.30 per share
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing
CHICAGO, June 14 The first shipment of U.S. beef to China under a new trade deal went airborne on Wednesday, a Nebraska meat company said, just two days after Washington finalized details to resume exports, ending a 14-year ban.