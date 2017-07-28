BRIEF-Norbord reports second quarter 2017 results increases quarterly dividend

1 Min Read
July 28 (Reuters) - Norbord Inc
* Norbord Inc - declared quarterly dividend of C$0.50 per share for shareholders of record on September 1, 2017 - an increase of C$0.20
* Norbord Inc qtrly adjusted earnings of $1.10 per diluted share
* Norbord Inc qtrly earnings per share $1.13
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Norbord Inc - Scotland OSB mill remains on budget and on track to start up in second half of 2017
* "Q2 adjusted EBITDA result is our best since 2004"
* Norbord Inc - qtrly sales $536 million versus $447 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: