July 14 (Reuters) - NORDAX GROUP AB:

* Q2 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 135 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 146 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 adjusted operating profit increased by 18% to 145 MSEK

* Q2 TOTAL OPERATING INCOME SEK 295‍​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 290 MILLION YEAR AGO

* LENDING VOLUMES: IN Q2 THE LOAN PORTFOLIO GREW BY 1.4% OR 181 MSEK COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS QUARTER

* IN Q2 THE LOAN PORTFOLIO GREW BY 11%, IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES BY 10%