BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14
Feb 22 Nordea
* New head of Nordea in Denmark
* Says Frank Vang-Jensen (49) will be new Head of Personal Banking and Country Senior Executive for Nordea in Denmark
* He has worked 18 years at Handelsbanken, most recently as President and CEO. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
TORONTO/MONTREAL, June 16 Marriott International Inc's St. Regis brand is the lead bidder to take over the brand and management rights of a downtown Toronto high-rise bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Jana Partners, the hedge fund that Whole Foods Market Inc Chief Executive John Mackey lambasted as "greedy bastards," stands to make roughly $300 million from the sale of the grocery chain to Amazon.com Inc .