BRIEF-InterDigital announces conversion rate adjustment to 1.50 pct senior convertible notes
* InterDigital announces conversion rate adjustment to 1.50% senior convertible notes due 2020
May 30 Nordic American Tanker Ltd:
* Nordic American Tanker Ltd - Turid M. Sørensen will be suggested as a new board member of Nordic American Tankers Limited
* Nordic American Tanker Ltd - turid will leave her present administrative positions in NAT/NAO late this year
* Nordic American Tanker Ltd - co plans to recruit a new CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 21 Canada's benchmark stock index edged lower on Wednesday as a slump in oil prices pressured energy and financial shares, offsetting a rally in gold stocks as the U.S. dollar fell.
CALGARY, Alberta, June 21 The U.S. State of Michigan said on Wednesday it has fired a consultant after state officials discovered a conflict of interest with an employee of the company conducting an independent analysis on the risks of an oil spill from Calgary-based Enbridge Inc's Line 5 pipeline in the Great Lakes.