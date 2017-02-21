Former Oracle board member dogged by links to China-backed chip deal
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.
Feb 21 Nordic Capital:
* Nordic Capital announces its intention to offer shares in Resurs Holding AB to institutional investors
* Says Carnegie, Morgan Stanley have been retained to explore opportunity to sell up to 17,500,000 shares in Resurs to Swedish and international institutional investors in an accelerated book-building process
* The bookbuilding period commences 21 February 2017, at 1730 CET and may close at any time on short notice
* Says shares are owned by Cidron Semper Ltd
* Cidron's current holding amounts to 69,865,318 shares, representing 34.9 percent of the total number of shares and votes in Resurs (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.
LONDON, June 15 Some U.S. shale producers claim they can produce oil profitably with prices well below $50 per barrel or even $45 per barrel; the oil market is likely to put those claims to the test.
* Bank tax to cost A$50 million after tax annually: CFO (Adds more CEO comments, financial impact of tax)