Feb 28 Nordic Nanovector ASA:

* Q4 total revenue 0.1 million Norwegian crowns ($11,959.29) versus 0.1 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating loss 65.3 million crowns versus loss 33.3 million crowns year ago

* Says current cash resources are now expected to be sufficient to take co beyond planned first regulatory submission for Betalutin in FL in H1 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3617 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)