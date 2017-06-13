June 13 Nordic Nanovector Asa

* Will host a conference call on June 14 to present updated results from its ongoing lymrit 37-01 phase 1/2 clinical trial of betalutin in patients with relapsed/refractory indolent non-hodgkin's lymphoma

* These data will be presented at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML) on 14-17 June in Lugano, Switzerland