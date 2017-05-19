U.S. FDA approves new antibiotic to treat serious skin infections
June 19 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a new treatment for patients with acute bacterial skin infections, made by privately held Melinta Therapeutics.
May 19 Nordic Nanovector Asa
* Safety review committee approves continued evaluation of 20 mbq/kg
* the Safety Review Committee (SRC) for the ongoing LYMRIT 37-01 clinical trial of Betalutin in non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) has reviewed safety data from the study and approved continued clinical evaluation of 20 MBq/kg Betalutin administered after pre-dosing with 100 mg/m2 lilotomab
* "Recommendation from the SRC represents another important milestone for the development of Betalutin, in line with our strategy and established timelines" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AAC Holdings Inc reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
* Armistice Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc, as of June 9, 2017 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sM4eCk) Further company coverage: