BRIEF-Semisysco signs contract worth 3.45 bln won
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment
Feb 21 Nordic Semiconductor ASA:
* Poland-based connected home hardware and software manufacturer, Fibaro, has selected nordic's nRF52832 bluetooth low energy system-on-chip Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047