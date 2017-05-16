BRIEF-Egypt's Amer Group increases issued capital
* Increases issued capital to EGP 1 billion from EGP 911.9 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2tjIPNW) Further company coverage: )
May 16 NORDJYSKE BANK A/S
* Q1 LOAN LOSSES DKK 38.4 MILLION VERSUS DKK 61.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME DKK 130.8 MILLION VERSUS DKK 139.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET INCOME DKK 61.0 MILLION VERSUS DKK 34.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
* STILL EXPECTS 2017 CORE EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF DKK 300-350 MILLION
* IF CURRENT SETTLEMENT PRICES OF AGRICULTURE CONTINUES, EXPECTS THAT LOAN IMPAIRMENT LOSSES AND GUARANTEES IN 2017 WILL BE BELOW THE PREVIOUSLY SAID LEVEL OF DKK 120 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
