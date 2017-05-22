May 22 Nordson Corp

* Nordson corporation reports fiscal year 2017 second quarter results leading to record first half revenue and earnings per share

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.35

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.11

* Q2 sales $496 million versus i/b/e/s view $472.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.51 to $1.65

* Sees q3 2017 sales up 15 to 19 percent

* Nordson corp - backlog for quarter ended april 30, 2017 was approximately $403 million, an increase of 37 percent

* Nordson corp - order rates for 12-week period ending may 14, 2017, measured in constant currency, increased by 13 percent

* Sees q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.57 to $1.71

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.62, revenue view $555.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nordson - range of eps guidance for q3 includes a charge of approximately $0.03 per share for restructuring related to a facility consolidation