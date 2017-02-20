Feb 20 Nordson Corp

* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.86

* Q1 sales $407 million versus i/b/e/s view $396.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.21 to $1.33

* Sees Q2 2017 sales up 3 to 7 percent

* Nordson Corp says backlog for quarter ended January 31, 2017 was approximately $308 million, an increase of 24 percent compared to same quarter a year ago

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.22, revenue view $448.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: