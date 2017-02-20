UPDATE 1-Short-sellers lose as Amazon acquires Whole Foods
NEW YORK, June 16 Short-sellers who had targeted Whole Foods Market Inc saw an already bad year get worse after the grocer's shares soared on news that Amazon.com Inc would buy the company.
Feb 20 Nordson Corp
* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.86
* Q1 sales $407 million versus i/b/e/s view $396.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.21 to $1.33
* Sees Q2 2017 sales up 3 to 7 percent
* Nordson Corp says backlog for quarter ended January 31, 2017 was approximately $308 million, an increase of 24 percent compared to same quarter a year ago
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.22, revenue view $448.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly
* Dow up 0.08 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to early afternoon)