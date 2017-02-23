UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 23 Nordstrom Inc
* On conf call- "early in the year our team took aggressive steps to realign inventory in response to changes in customer demand"
* On conf call- Q4 sales growth outpaced inventory growth by nearly 500 basis points.
* On conf call- five full-line stores in Canada contributed total sales of $300 million in 2016
* On conf call- full year forecast assumes continuation of negative trends in full-line stores offset by upsize online growth
* Exec- " we have roughly 120 full-line stores today, all of them make money they all cash flow positive and we have overall very healthy fleet of stores"
* Exec- over the next 5-10 yrs there's some stores in older centers that we think we can close and consolidate into stores nearby that we are investing in
* Exec- "we're definitely interested in doing less promotional business and in some cases that means not be doing business with some vendors so that's an ongoing thing" Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources