May 11 Nordstrom Inc:
* Q1 earnings per share $0.37
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 comparable sales approximately flat
* quarter ending inventory growth of 1.6 percent
* Sees 2017 earnings per diluted share $2.75 to $3.00
* Nordstrom inc qtrly total company net sales increased 2.7 percent and comparable sales decreased 0.8 percent, compared with same quarter last year
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 3 to 4 percent
* 53Rd week in FY 2017 is expected to add approximately $200 million to total net sales in FY 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.93, revenue view $14.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 total revenues $3,354 million versus $3,249 million
* Q1 revenue view $3.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
