UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 8 Nordstrom Inc:
* Nordstrom - in connection with moratorium statute waiver, special committee required members of Nordstrom Family who are part of group enter agreement with co
* Nordstrom - committee required members of Nordstrom family enter letter agreement with co containing non-disclosure, non-use, standstill provisions
* Nordstrom -standstill provisions of letter agreement prevent members of group from taking certain actions from date of letter agreement until Jan 31, 2019
* Nordstrom - letter agreement provides that, after January 31, 2019, group automatically disbands and may no longer rely on moratorium statute waiver Source text: (bit.ly/2rZuXtH) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources